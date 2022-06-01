Comments For An Early June…

China tells other Asian countries to “resist any attempts to provoke confrontation in the region”.

Isn’t that just exactly what China itself has been doing for the past 20 years?

French President Macron has suggested that Ukraine give up some of its sovereignty to Russia to allow Putin to save face.

Didn’t they already give up all of Crimea 8 years ago?

Putin save face? He is already so bland looking that there is nothing to save in the first place!

“Conspiracy Theories Flourish At NRA Convention”.

One of them starts with a crazed, older orange haired guy babbling about losing an election while shooting a guy on Fifth Avenue.

Here’s another one- How about you don’t let crazy people get their hands on military weapons purposely designed to kill a lot of people in the first place?????

No wonder Trump is so enamored with Putin- they are both autocrats with no real regard for their fellow man, are totally self-obsessed and have absolutely no moral value whatsoever and would destroy a whole society to get their way. Plus they both want to be Emperors.

Boris Johnson states that negotiations with Putin are futile because “He is like a crocodile eating your left leg.”

Especially since he already ripped off the right leg…….

“2000 Mules” equals=

4,000 pounds of b*ll s**t.

States Rush To Expand Gun Rights Following Massacre

Nothing says love like making sure you got enough firepower ready for the next massacre.

Russian President/Oligarch/Nazi/Ruthless Dictator Putin has vowed to do everything he can to help children whose lives have been upended by his war in Ukraine.

Yes, his prisons and re-education camps are waiting breathlessly to help the little darlings out of whatever labor he can get from them.

Kremlin Pretends That by Annexing Occupied Territories Of Ukraine It Is Giving Them A Choice.

Yes, and that choice is join us or die!!!

Trump: “This country is going to hell”

Well, after all, you are the one leading the way with the hand basket!