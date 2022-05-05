The Entire Republic of Mexico Hates Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, The Goofy-Looking GOP Shithead

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 5 May 2022

image for The Entire Republic of Mexico Hates Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, The Goofy-Looking GOP Shithead
Abbott is so fucking ugly he has to wear a mask so he doesn't scare the hell out of little kids.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - (Satire News) - Mexico has made it abundantly clear that they are fed up with the childish, pathetic, dickhead antics of the worst governor in history, Gov. Greg "Shit Face" Abbott.

A spokeswoman for the government of Mexico, Juanita Margarita Mazola, 29, stated that Abbott the Nazi Whore is so fucking ugly that even the two-dollar whores of Tijuana, Mexico would not let the goofy-looking GOP tampon-licker do the horizontal hokey pokey with them.

Meanwhile Greg The Prick Face, says that since he's in a wheel chair, he would not boink any woman; even for 15¢.

SIDENOTE: The reason why Abbott The Human Gelding (no balls) is so hated south of the border is because he has said publicly that he hates avocados, tortillas (both corn and flour), maracas, accordions, tamales, Salma Hayek, and Tequila.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

