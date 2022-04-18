The Pope Bans The Expression 'Holy Mole'

THE VATICAN - (Satire News) - The Vatican News has just issued a statement that the Pope has just banned the use of the expression, 'Holy Mole.'

A spokesperson for the VN stated that Pope Francisco is fed up with hearing cardinals, priests, nuns, and church organists, using the phrase so openly and with a bit of angst.

He noted that it was brought to his attention by one of the Catholic church's biggest donators, Bezos-Musk, Inc.

The Pope stated that anyone using the phrase could be fined up to $400 and be banned from entering a Catholic church for 4 to 7 weeks.