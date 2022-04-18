The Pope Bans The Expression 'Holy Mole'

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 April 2022

image for The Pope Bans The Expression 'Holy Mole'
The Pope waving the flag of the Transgenderized community.

THE VATICAN - (Satire News) - The Vatican News has just issued a statement that the Pope has just banned the use of the expression, 'Holy Mole.'

A spokesperson for the VN stated that Pope Francisco is fed up with hearing cardinals, priests, nuns, and church organists, using the phrase so openly and with a bit of angst.

He noted that it was brought to his attention by one of the Catholic church's biggest donators, Bezos-Musk, Inc.

The Pope stated that anyone using the phrase could be fined up to $400 and be banned from entering a Catholic church for 4 to 7 weeks.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

