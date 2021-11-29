The Costa Rican Government Shuts Down and Rotten Bananas Are Starting To Pile Up All Over The Place

PUERTO DE PLATANOS, Costa Rica – (SATIRE NEWS) - The Banana Bunch News Agency is reporting that the country is starting to smell-like-hell.

This is due to the government of Costa Rica taking a cue from the USA and shutting down the national government in order to prevent chaotic chaos.

A spokesperson for President Carlos Andres "Corky" Alvarado Quesada Jackson, informed the news media that the governmental shut down shouldn’t last much longer.

The national army is going through the streets of the larger Costa Rican cities with huge dump trucks and they’re gathering up the rotting bananas that smell like a cross between sulfur, limburger cheese, and Ann Coulter.

Meanwhile the local Dairy Queens are not able to make any banana splits so they are starting to make avocado splits instead.