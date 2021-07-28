A Great White Shark is Spotted in the Canals of Venice, Italy

VENICE, Italy – (World News) – Scientists are puzzled-as-hell as to how the hell, a 16-foot great white shark ended up in the canals of Venice.

The shark was seen by two different gondoliers who remarked that the shark looked exactly like the one in the 1975 film “Jaws.”

One long-time resident of Venice, Enzio Pickio, 83, said that he thinks the gondoliers were drunk, because he said that the shark was actually a porpoise with big, gigantic teeth.

Meanwhile the two gondoliers have been taken in for questioning and if they were in fact drunk, they will forfeit their gondoliers license, be fined $65 [U.S.] and be prohibited from eating pizza for six months.

In Other News. Tri-Moon Films reports that Britney Spears is being considered for the lead role in the upcoming Britney Spears motion Picture, "Oops, Daddy Did It Again."