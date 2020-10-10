Aussie wife refuses to jump in ocean to save her hubby from being eaten by Great White!

It's a well-known fact, that surfing in shark-infested waters can be dangerous. However, it appears that many surfers tend to believe they are immune to shark attacks, judging by their insistence on entering the water to catch huge waves crashing in, regardless of the danger.

One such Australian surfer waded his way out to catch a few 'big ones', but wasn't reckoning on being caught by a 'Great Big One' who just happened to be hunting seals in the area.

A hungry Great White Shark did what many Great Whites do, and mistook a paddling surfer for a seal. With his tummy rumbling, he decided to go for the kill.

It appeared out of nowhere, as the surfer searched for a huge wave, and crashed into the surfboard, then bit a huge chunk out of it. The surfer jumped to the side, started screaming for help, and swam like Michael Phelps towards the beach!

His wife, busy painting her fingernails on the beach, heard her hubby screaming for help. She rushed to the water's edge, and stopped abruptly, then clocked her newly-painted finger and toenails, saw the shark fin heading towards her hubby, as another beach bum screamed;

"Jump in and help him!"

She answered, "Not me, mate! Do you think I'm nuts?"

After realising the surfer was a skinny, paltry human, who was certainly not on a shark menu, the Great White decided he wasn't worth the bother, and headed back out to sea to find a fat seal or two.

Luckily, the surfer made it back unharmed, but surfboardless, and asked his wife:

"Didn't you hear me screaming for my life?"

She answered, "Yes, darling, but two stupid idiots swimming in a Great White's bath ain't clever, so I decided I wasn't gonna be one of the idiots, plus the fact that my nails were still wet!"

The surfer decided to take up a less dangerous hobby - mini-golf. His wife divorced him, and is now married to another surfer, but only after she forced him to get a life-insurance worth $2 million 'big ones'!