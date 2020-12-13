Motorbike Key Was Lost

It's been reported that a key that was left on a table is no longer there, and can't be located, despite a thorough search.

The key, which is a motorbike key, was left on the table on Thursday evening at around 5 pm by Sue-tee, 14, after she had brought her step-father home from work. Later, when her mum wanted to use the motorbike to 'pop to the market', its missingness was discovered.

The vehicle's owners, a Mr. and Mrs. Kenwood, were annoyed.

A lengthy investigation took place on, under, and around the table, without success. Other items that were found included a spoon, a shoe, two plastic bottles, a selection of bottletops, plastic bags, an old T-shirt that had been used as a cleaning rag, several scraps of paper, and some muck.

The rubbish bin was also checked - a grim task, I can tell you.

After the fruitless search, it was deduced that, as the key was no longer on the table:

1) it had been moved from the table by a moron who now couldn't remember having moved it

2) it had never been put on the table in the first place, and Sue-tee had lied

3) it was hiding

Several other keys were tried, but none were found suitable .

Later, at around 11 pm, the key turned up in Sue-tee's jeans pocket.

She had taken the jeans off because they stunk, had changed into something else, and had forgotten to mention this.

You can imagine the reaction this caused.