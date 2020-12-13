Motorbike Key Was Lost

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 13 December 2020

image for Motorbike Key Was Lost
This key was tried, but would not fit in the lock

It's been reported that a key that was left on a table is no longer there, and can't be located, despite a thorough search.

The key, which is a motorbike key, was left on the table on Thursday evening at around 5 pm by Sue-tee, 14, after she had brought her step-father home from work. Later, when her mum wanted to use the motorbike to 'pop to the market', its missingness was discovered.

The vehicle's owners, a Mr. and Mrs. Kenwood, were annoyed.

A lengthy investigation took place on, under, and around the table, without success. Other items that were found included a spoon, a shoe, two plastic bottles, a selection of bottletops, plastic bags, an old T-shirt that had been used as a cleaning rag, several scraps of paper, and some muck.

The rubbish bin was also checked - a grim task, I can tell you.

After the fruitless search, it was deduced that, as the key was no longer on the table:

1) it had been moved from the table by a moron who now couldn't remember having moved it
2) it had never been put on the table in the first place, and Sue-tee had lied
3) it was hiding

Several other keys were tried, but none were found suitable .

Later, at around 11 pm, the key turned up in Sue-tee's jeans pocket.

She had taken the jeans off because they stunk, had changed into something else, and had forgotten to mention this.

You can imagine the reaction this caused.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
KeysMotorbikes




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more