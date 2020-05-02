Lockdown Opens Doors for Key Workers

LOCKSMITHS have reported booming sales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

While many businesses have been struggling during the tight restrictions, key workers have never been so busy.

Reg Dwight, owner of key-cutting and lock fitting business, Surelock Homes, said the upturn is a mystery.

"I don't understand it," he said. "People have been coming into the shop, shaking my hand, and saying how much they appreciate what we are doing."

"Apparently, they saw some message asking the public to support us."

"Our business is in making people feel safe and secure, so we are glad to do our bit at this difficult time."

Mr Dwight said that those like him in the industry were also humbled by the nation applauding their efforts at 8pm on a Thursday.

He added: "It's a thankless task fitting a five-lever mortice sometimes, so it's nice to know we are appreciated."