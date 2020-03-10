Greta fails to hand in homework...Again!

Written by Carl LaFong

Tuesday, 10 March 2020

image for Greta fails to hand in homework...Again!
Where is Greta's homework?

Teachers at the "Stockholm School for Wayward Children" were left feeling perplexed once more today, as they discovered that Climbing Activist, Greta Thumberg, had lost her homework for the third time this week.

A spokesperson for the school, Mr Gretin Thornburg, said that teachers were facing some tough decisions about her future.

With the possibility of detention hanging in the air, Greta's parents were too distraught to comment, but did respond through the medium of dance.

Greta's schoolfriend, Grota Thuurnnborg, said, "She is standing up for schoolchildren everywhere. Why should education be forced on us? We should be the ones to decide whether we want to be clever or not."

A wise thought.

Gretta Turrnbberk.
Swedish Climbing Gazette

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Al GoreGreta Thunberghomeworkmountain climbing




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more