Teachers at the "Stockholm School for Wayward Children" were left feeling perplexed once more today, as they discovered that Climbing Activist, Greta Thumberg, had lost her homework for the third time this week.

A spokesperson for the school, Mr Gretin Thornburg, said that teachers were facing some tough decisions about her future.

With the possibility of detention hanging in the air, Greta's parents were too distraught to comment, but did respond through the medium of dance.

Greta's schoolfriend, Grota Thuurnnborg, said, "She is standing up for schoolchildren everywhere. Why should education be forced on us? We should be the ones to decide whether we want to be clever or not."

A wise thought.

Gretta Turrnbberk.

Swedish Climbing Gazette