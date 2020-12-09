Man Told Tuk Tuk Driver To Go And Fuck Himself

A tuk tuk driver who persistently pestered a man walking through a town center, asking him where he was going and whether or not he wanted to travel in comfort, was rounded upon by the man, and told, in no uncertain terms, to go and fuck himself.

The incident occurred on Monday, in the Cambodian second city of Battambang, as Moys Kenwood, 57, took a leisurely stroll around the market area, principally to waste some time during his lunch break.

Seeing the foreigner ambling along, the tuk tuk driver asked him:

"Hello, sir. Where do you go?"

Kenwood ignored this crucifixion of the English language.

But the driver didn't give up:

"Sir, you want tuk tuk?"

Kenwood scowled, but remained tight-lipped.

Still the driver persisted:

"You want go somewhere?"

The Englishman raised the palm of his right hand to indicate that he did not require anything from this man, and that he would appreciate being left alone.

As he walked, however, he realized that the tuk tuk driver wasn't going to be easy to shake off, and when he came alongside Kenwood and asked him, one more time, if he wanted a ride in the tuk tuk, the frustrated walker stormed:

"Hey, dickhead! Why don't you go and fuck yourself?"

This ended the encounter.

Kenwood said later:

"I tried to be patient, but his persistence got the better of me."

Police are not investigating.