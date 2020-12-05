Mental Case Dyes His Beard Orange

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 5 December 2020

image for Mental Case Dyes His Beard Orange
See what I mean?

There was real drama in Karachi yesterday when a local man who is known to be a bit of a headcase, appeared in public having dyed his beard orange.

Indeed, anyone casting a mere cursory glance at the man might not even have thought it was a beard at all, since it quite closely resembled a face mask that might have been pulled down over the wearer's chin to help him take 'a breather'.

There was an outcry.

The rather striking color of the beard could also be said to have given the man the look of a creature that was slowly evolving into an orangutan, but this was not the case.

He was just a nutter, who had dyed his beard.

A neighbor of the man commented that he is always getting up to pranks. He said:

"He's always getting up to pranks. He's a fucking mental case!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BeardsIslamMuslims

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more