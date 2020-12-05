Mental Case Dyes His Beard Orange

There was real drama in Karachi yesterday when a local man who is known to be a bit of a headcase, appeared in public having dyed his beard orange.

Indeed, anyone casting a mere cursory glance at the man might not even have thought it was a beard at all, since it quite closely resembled a face mask that might have been pulled down over the wearer's chin to help him take 'a breather'.

There was an outcry.

The rather striking color of the beard could also be said to have given the man the look of a creature that was slowly evolving into an orangutan, but this was not the case.

He was just a nutter, who had dyed his beard.

A neighbor of the man commented that he is always getting up to pranks. He said:

"He's always getting up to pranks. He's a fucking mental case!"