Man Is Facing Tough Decision

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 6 December 2020

Tough decisions are tough to decide upon

We all have them to make at some point in our lives, and tough decisions are, by their very nature, not easy ones to take, and that is exactly the case for one man during the coming weeks, as he faces what might quite possibly be the toughest decision of his life.

Moys Kenwood, who is 57, is 'at that time in his life' when important decisions must be taken, for better or worse, and he wants to make the right choice - but it's not easy, and he knows it!

He said:

"Of course, there's not only myself to consider. I have a wife and two young children, and whatever I decide to do must also be with them in mind. I don't want any undesirable consequences arising out of my decision, and must, therefore, weigh things up very carefully before I take any positive action."

He is particularly concerned about unforeseen circumstances, and wants to avoid anything that may adversely affect his loved ones in the future.

"Yes, that's right," he said, adding, "It's a serious business making plans for the future, and when you're faced with a difficult choice, you want to be sure that there aren't going to be any hidden problems from which might arise unwanted repercussions."

Kenwood said that he still has some thinking to do, but will, hopefully, come to a decision in the near future.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

