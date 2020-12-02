Old soldiers found on Western Front, still fighting.

(NOT EDITED) A group of soldiers have been found in a remote part of Belgium. So what you say? Well, these are World War ONE soldiers!! They have stayed in combat for the last 116 years.

The division of 30 military troops have been fighting under the Allied forces flag and presumably were never advised about the Armistice signed close to 11 November 1918. When told that the war was long finished one of the soldiers said he thought it was going on a "bit too long".

They looked significantly older than the younger men they were when the Great War commenced. Authorities have planned a welcome home party for the soldiers but people doubt that the troops will accept the sincerity of this event.