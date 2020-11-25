Wild Boars and Squirrels, in Boar War3 Battle, fight to the death over acorns!

(NOT EDITED) David Attenborough though he'd filmed it all, well he hasn't! A battle between David and Goliath took place in rural Germany as acorns fell from a huge oak tree at the bottom of Herr Schmitz's back garden in Bitburg!

Families of wild boars have been increasingly observed in the area, rummaging in rubbish bins searching for junk-food as winter approaches. Their favorite food, however, is still acorns, which rare red squirrels just happen to love too.

One unsuspecting boar family, entered Herr Schmitz's backgarden, discovered paradise, a huge oak tree with acorns just waiting to be scoffed up. However, a pair of red squirrels, who believed they owned the acorns, decided to take offensive action!

Squirrels are renowned jumpers, and flyers, and these pair were specialists! They waited until the boar family started scoffing, then from a high branch, dive-bombed them! Resembling WW2 Messerschmitt's, they leapt on the backs of the boars and, sunk their sharp teeth into their hard skin, ouch! Then retreated with huge leaps into the branches above!

The pair of red Squirrels attacked for a second time, and in a state of panic, the boar family decided to run for their lives having no chance against a pair of flying "Dare-devil Red Barons!"

After the battle, with their winter stock filled to capacity, and the satisfaction of defeating 'Goliath', the squirrels decided to hibernate, ZZZZZ! The wild boar family were last spotted running into a local forest where acorns are a plenty too, and luckily for the environment, no leftover, MacDonald junk-food takeaways binned by human morons!

Nature has a peculiar way of taking care of itself, sadly, human garbage is determined to disrupt that status-quo!