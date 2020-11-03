Portrait wins first prize but not public approval

The artist was unavailable for a comment, but did agree to pose as Elvis for a photo.

A popular portrait artist has won an.exhibition despite most visitors expressing negative comments about it.

The painting, by Norbert Waddell, was an unusual portrait of a local MP wearing nothing but a fur coat while holding a number 6 spanner. The work took Waddell six months to complete, because he was going through a relationship breakdown at the time.

The artist won after judges agreed there was an indefinable quality to it. However, when it was displayed as the winner, many art fans commented that it was nothing but "shit", or that it was "horrid beyond words". The judges later regretted awarding it first prize.

