Special celebration in Italian town

Thursday, 29 October 2020

Italian maidens may be looking forward to this person's intentions

People living in the southern Italian town of Brindisi have celebrated following the news that one of their own has been made a Legionnaire by the Italian Government.

What this means is that the awarded person has the freedom of the town or city in which they have been residing. It even means they receive reduced living expenses.

However, in reality, they receive the liberty to engage in dubious sexual practises with anybody of their choice, and regardless of the consent of persons chosen. This unspoken tradition dates back to Roman times, when officers of the army were bestowed with similar rewards.

Whatever the outcome, the wine bottles will be uncorked tonight in this small Italian community.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

