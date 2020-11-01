Norwegian village to allow spanners

People living in a small village in Norway have lifted a ban on number 12 spanners that had been in place for twenty-seven years. The restriction was introduced to stop foreign workers using the tool in contravention of the Norwegian constitution.

The village has been besieged by international press from forty-nine countries, including Rwanda and Jordan. Such was the shock and awe from the lifting of the ban, that people started taking out their frustrations on public edifices, such as statues and fountains.

The mayor of the village has promised that all number 12 spanner users will be free to operate normally, and won' t be harassed. But, he added, that if anybody from Aix, in Belgium, or Derby, in England, tried to enter the village, they would be publicly executed.