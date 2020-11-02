Spanner-wielding crim strikes in Slovakia

The capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, today witnessed an unusual crime when a grocery shop was robbed by a spanner wielding thief intent on snaring the day's takings.

The hooded individual was believed to be carrying a number eight spanner, and, incredibly, he was able to sufficiently threaten the staff member on duty enough to cause the handover of a small amount of cash. Police say he escaped on foot with the proceeds as well as his trusty tool.

Authorities cannot recall such an incident where a spanner has been used to threaten harm. A local Inspector said he thinks he can recall a robbery, years ago, where a thief produced a shifting spanner to coerce his victims, but this could be a false memory.

Police hope no more spanner wielding thieves are out there.