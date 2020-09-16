Trump Announces Peace Accord With Seychelles and Mauritius

The White House, Washington D. C. Woof Blister with another SINful report for Spoof International News. Exclusive to The Spoof. President Donald J. Trump today, on the White House lawn, proudly announced a peace accord between two countries in South Asia: Mauritius and the Seychelles.

"This is a pivotal point in history, the dawn of peace in Southern Asia. Many countries will soon join the agreement," the president predicted.

Skeptics wondered what impact an accord with these two so-called nations would have on relations with other Southern Asia countries. A few moments after the president's announcement reached Islamabad, the Pakistanis fired rockets into a section of India-held portions of Kashmir, and a skirmish between Taliban and government troops occurred in Afghanistan.