Prime Minister Set To Bring Back Sunday Bathtimes...

In a bizarre twist to all the Covid-19 nonsense, where both the British Prime Minister and the American President claimed that children cannot get the virus, they have backtracked, and said they could get it when they are older.

It's almost 30 years since kids were last seen playing in parks, derelict warehouses and abandoned vehicles. Getting dirty was the name of the game back then, and kind of assured that they'd build up a strong immune system to avoid flus and colds - just as long as they were clean and fresh for school on Monday mornings!

Nobody seems to know when or why the traditional Sunday bathtimes were scrapped in favour of a quick shower, but it was probably because big families shared the hot water.

Now, Big Boris has claimed Vosene Shampoo and Pears soap will be available on the NHS, with vouchers for hot water on the way, too. Boris, who, himself, shared Sunday bathtimes with his family, has claimed it never did him any harm. This, even though he's hardly ever at his work these days due to some ailment or other.

Donald Trump added, "Some kids are just smelly, itchy and have runny noses. We have no idea where they've been, but we want to clean 'em up a bit without using hoses and lice powder. But, if we have to..."

Meanwhile, teachers' spokesperson, Michael Crabbs, has hit out at the absolute lunacy by the Government. He raged: "They should bring back decent programmes like Rainbow, Tiswas, Hale and Pace, and Quincy before wasting money on this crazy, retarded idea. THEY SHOULD CLEAN UP THEIR OWN ACT FIRST."

In an unprecedented twist, ex-Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown said he certainly wouldn't do it.