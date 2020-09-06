Fox on the run after nicking chicken!

(UNEDITED) Foxes, renowned for their sly and clever behavior, are beating poachers at their own game.

A fox called, Father Fox, went out on his nocturnal hunt only to find local farm cats had nicked all the field mice and small mammals in his hunting area. So, desperate to feed his six baby foxes, he did what all father foxes do, went poaching at the local farm.

However, that night several human poachers were poaching too, and their target were several fat juicy chickens running free around the same farm as the fox had in mind.

Father Fox, being a really clever fox, clocked the intruders attempting to catch a chicken or two, a quite futile exercise, and using them as a decoy, nicked a juicy chicken hiding in the egg-laying hut, and run for it!

The farmer, hearing all the noise believing it was that damn fox again, jumped out of bed, tilted his shotgun, ready to blast the fox, but realised they were poachers instead. So, he blasted a load of buckshot towards the poachers, who did a runner too; chicken-less! Father Fox, in the interim, shot back into his foxhole with the dead chicken.

The farmer concluded, after reporting to the local police, that instead of rich mounted morons hunting foxes on the run, they should concentrate on hunting poachers nicking his eggs and chickens instead...

Lord Mount-Fatten the 25th, snotty, royal landowner, has decided to help farmers in the area by getting his rich friends and family form a mounted vigilante squad. He has promised to leave foxes alone because human vermin need culling, and not wonderful foxes feeding their young ones!