Fate of Belarus rests in chess game

Friday, 11 September 2020

The President of Belarus has agreed to a cut-throat game of chess with a person who has titled himself as the Keeper of Death. Pundits believe that Alexander Lucashenko has been pressured into the match by corporate heavyweights including Apple, IBM and Joe's Shoe Shine.

Clearly the fate of the President rests with the result of this decider. The Keeper of Death has a good record when it comes to playing world leaders, and many of them have fallen by the wayside.Think Saddam Hussein, Mrs Bhutto or even Rajiv Gandhi.

The match is scheduled to begin as soon as the President has submitted his Ladbrokes betting slip.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

