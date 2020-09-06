So-called Stonehenge Experts Put In Their Place

A high school student has miraculously uncovered the secret past of Stonehenge.

After centuries of 'spoof stories' being released about druids, pagans and monks, Dean Turnbridge just walked into his local library and looked at a book.

"It's quite surprising that there has been so much lies written about the place, about all the sacrifices and rituals, but just by reading 'The Truth About Stonehenge' by Hugh Hutch, it all became clearer."

The unshocked student revealed Stonehenge was actually a medieval cage-fighting ring, and nothing at all to do with zodiacs or a construction to the Gods. It's a fairly principled theory because the whole structure is round like a circle, almost ring-shaped.

A boxing ring is square, but still called a ring, which is both confusing and stupid. Stonehenge would have been an early style Madison Square Gardens for pugilists back in the olden days.

"Quite why these experts tell lies baffles me, it's as if they just open their mouths and spew out any old sh*te. Well done to Dean for bringing this bit of boxing history to light," said a very angry Chris Eubank.

After the story hit Sky News, the so-called experts just shut up, which normally means they are beaten good and proper. That'll be a TKO awarded to Dean Turnbridge, then!