Gay cat turns hetero after being wooed by hot feline!

(UNEDITED) A farm cat called, Anton, refused to acknowledge the existence of female cats on the farm where he resides. The farmer's wife, who feeds the cats, observed Anton, and came to the conclusion that he was gay!

The other male tom cats on the farm, after their initial period of growing up, did what most male cats do, be mesmerised by hot felines and, 'bob's your uncle,' yet another litter of kittens was produced.

However, poor old Anton showed no interest at all in hot felines wooing the males. He preferred to ignore them. Several of the 'ladies' attempted to get Anton on the ball by flashing their rear-ends in front of his nose, cuddling up to him, even giving him the incentive by playing 'hard-to-get' or, making Anton jealous by flirting with other macho cats; to no avail!

The farmer gave up and came to the conclusion, Anton is gay, no doubt! Actually, compared to the other male farm cats, Anton was certainly the prettiest! However, every grey striped gay cat has a silver striped feline cat with a 'tempting lining'.

A hot feline from the farm opposite, with a face like Cleopatra, visited Anton's farm searching for a 'hot shindig'. She didn't fancy the macho's and 'hissed them off' with impunity. She then saw Anton sitting in the sun chilling and sent her hot scent in his direction!

Anton whiffed it, turned around, and felt something down below hidden since he was born! He became aroused by this Egyptian-looking beauty! Over and out! Anton was bowled over proving that just because males don't show interest in females doesn't have to mean they're gay. It only requires the 'real thing' and Anton's new love was, to quote a fabulous tune; "You to me are everything!"

Anton and Cleo are now proud parents of a litter of four lovely kittens and the farmer's wife is overjoyed, only problem is, what the hell to do with yet another load!