Humble taxi driver has solved a Biblical mystery - or has he?

Sunday, 6 September 2020

Is this taxi driver believable?

A Bulgarian taxi driver has discovered the ruins of the legendary Tower of Babel.

The gentleman was driving an Iranian national to his home in the north of Iran, when he spotted some loose gravel which was a different colour to the soil around it. Immediately, he concluded that this could only be the ruins of the Biblical locale famed for its mystery and general inability to nail down a material presence for its existence.

The taxi driver says he will get a professional opinion before going further with his discovery. However, incredulous archaeologists are disputing his claim. They say that the Tower of Babel story was purely apocryphal, and doesn't need some half-witted individual to come out seeking fame and glory.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

