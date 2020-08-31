Hitler Youth storm Reichstag Building in Berlin!

(UNEDITED) History repeated itself in Berlin after Nazi morons decided to copy French revolutionaries and their successful attempt to storm the Bastille. However, this storm, not a hurricane, but Americans could do with one to topple Trumpy, was not quite as successful as the French one.

Nasty Nazi's managed to undermine yet another quite ridiculous protest against corona and wearing masks. They used the opportunity to spread their moronic message that 'Deutschland' should be 'Deutschland', only for 'Deutschen', and fuck everybody else who dares reside on their territory!

Luckily, Angela Merkel was not at home at the time, but German police were on hand to stop the Nazi's plundering the palace, replacing Merkel with Nigel Farage, who speaks perfect German and, would love to become a dictator there.

Nazi yobbos stood on the steps of the Reichstag waving their forbidden swastika flags screaming, "Hitler in, Mutti out!"

Logically, Herr Hitler is not available anymore, but many who believe in his bullshit rhetoric, would love to have someone like him ruling their wonderful nation again; attack Poland, send Jews and gypsies to concentration camps, and start WW3!

In fact, many conspiracy theorists actually believe Putin and Trump started the whole corona thing, needing a mandate, Bush style, to destroy China, divide the planet 50-50 and, have German Nazi's as their allies because Putin and Trump are such morons they need German efficient know-how on their side to get the ball 'rocking and rolling!'

Boris Johnson, Geert Wilders and Farage, in the meantime, are begging Trump and Putin for a piece of the cake, so Trump ordered a huge 'Schwarzwald Torte' for them to satisfy their greedy, slimy intentions...

PS: Hitler and Napoleon just turned in their graves claiming plagiarism!