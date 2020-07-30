Man Does Something Very, Very Stupid Indeed

We've all done something a bit silly in the past, something embarrassing, or something we're ever-so-slightly ashamed of, and that was exactly what happened to one man earlier today, when he did something very, very stupid indeed.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was the individual concerned, and what a very silly mister he was!

As honest as the day is long, however, he held his hands up and admitted his error. He confessed:

"I was a bit stupid. In fact, I was very stupid! If I'm totally honest, I was very, very stupid, but these things happen. It's all in the past now. We move on, and we live and learn."

Neighbors weren't surprised. One said:

"I'm not surprised. He's always been a bit daft."

Another agreed:

"I agree. The lights are on, but nobody's in."

She winked.

Details of exactly what kind of stupidity Kenwood exhibited aren't yet known, but it's thought that he made a whopping mistake, and one that bordered on idiocy.

He concluded:

"It was a case of utter foolishness, a schoolboy error, that has made me look a complete dimwit!"