Piltdown President Says Virus Will Go Away

Piltdown, Anglia. 150,000 B.C. By Smoke Signals to The Spoof. President Donald J. Pilt, of the family for whom the race is named, today announced that the virus that has decimated the Pilt population is under control and on its way out.

"The virus will disappear. it will eventually go away. We have nothing to fear. I'm always right,... eventually," the President told The Spoof.

"All the naysayers are making dire predictions about our future. The Pilts will survive. They will thrive. We have the best economy, the strongest army the world has ever seen. We're the best. We set out to "Make Piltdown Great Again", and, by thunder, we did it! No two-shilling upstart disease is going to stop us. The Pilts will survive this virus... and we don't need to wear masks to stop it."

As the interview ended, The Spoof noted that the President coughed, and was short of breath. He was last seen entering the presidential cave with his medicine man.