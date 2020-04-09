The Wile We Wat Wan Across The Woof Of The House

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Thursday, 9 April 2020

image for The Wile We Wat Wan Across The Woof Of The House
Wile E Wat

BILLINGSGATE POST: The Wile We Wat Wan Across The Woof Of The House Wif A Piece Of Waw Wiver In His Mouf.. What was the owner to do?

Wolly Wite of Wed Wiver, Wode Island, had a problem with wodents. It seems that the wily we wats were wunning across the woof of his house wif pieces of purloined waw wiver in their mouths.

Well, Wolly weally wondered wat to do. After talking wif his wife, he weconnoitered the woof and decided to weduce the wite of way and hide the waw wiver from the wat.

But the wily e wat was not a schlemiel. Wats warely are.

He went down to Der Weinerschnitzel and ordered two Chili Cheese Dogs with fries and woofed them down in Wolly’s wiving woom.

Slim: “That we-inforces my belief in the wesilience of wats.”

Dirty: “Yo Dude. To the wictors belongs the spoils.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Rats




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more