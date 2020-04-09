BILLINGSGATE POST: The Wile We Wat Wan Across The Woof Of The House Wif A Piece Of Waw Wiver In His Mouf.. What was the owner to do?

Wolly Wite of Wed Wiver, Wode Island, had a problem with wodents. It seems that the wily we wats were wunning across the woof of his house wif pieces of purloined waw wiver in their mouths.

Well, Wolly weally wondered wat to do. After talking wif his wife, he weconnoitered the woof and decided to weduce the wite of way and hide the waw wiver from the wat.

But the wily e wat was not a schlemiel. Wats warely are.

He went down to Der Weinerschnitzel and ordered two Chili Cheese Dogs with fries and woofed them down in Wolly’s wiving woom.

Slim: “That we-inforces my belief in the wesilience of wats.”

Dirty: “Yo Dude. To the wictors belongs the spoils.”