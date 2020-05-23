"Moose Ears" - Odd Greeting Sweeps Over North America

Moose Ears, British Columbia. Woof Blister reporting for SIN - Spoof International News. This isolated mountain hamlet of Moose Ears, B.C., has drawn the attention of both Canadians and Americans due to the odd but cheery greeting that originated here and has been passed along to residents of both countries in the past few weeks. "Moose Ears" has even become a presidential hello as Donald Trump has been seen and heard greeting reporters with "Moose Ears," his thumbs stuck into each ear, hands extended upward in the visual "Moose Ears" sign.

The greeting reportedly began years ago when teenagers from Moose Ears attended a conference in Vancouver. The president of their class, introducing himself to the assemblage, gave his name, then, as he said "I'm from Moose Ears," stuck thumbs in each ear and extended his fingers upward, to the delight of the audience. No matter where they were from, other teenagers in attendance began shouting "Moose Ears" and sticking thumbs in their ears. Its widespread adoption followed Trump's greeting to a Spoof reporter at a recent press conference.

The town of Moose Ears is frequently inundated with moose, who are protected from hunters by a local ordinance, although there is an open season elsewhere in B.C. As a result, the moose are very friendly, and wander through streets, yards and farmland most of the year. Orchardists complain that they eat most any fruit growing on their trees, but so far there has been no move to ban them.

"Moose Ears" is also a local delicacy, a sweet bread in the shape of a moose ear, concocted by the lone baker in town. Since the President began "Moose Earing" last month, orders have come in from every state and province. FedEx has opened an office in town. Despite the baker's denial, local residents believe the secret ingredient in his concoction really is moose ears. Every now and then some resident claims to have seen an earless moose.