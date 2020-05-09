Man Put So Much Vinegar On His Chips, That His Eyes Watered!

A man who had chips for his tea on Friday evening, has revealed that he put such a large amount of vinegar on his chips, that, as he lowered his head slightly towards his plate to eat one which he had already speared with his fork, his eyes stung as if they had been sprayed with acetic acid.

Or even hydrochloric acid.

Moys Kenwood, 56, being from Hull, in East Yorkshire, and having seawater running through his veins, loves his fish and chips. Without vinegar, however, chips aren't really the same, and that's why he could be seen dousing them with copious amounts of the stuff, just prior to picking up his knife and fork.

His mother had once told him:

"Vinegar - it'll put hairs on your chest."

She'd also said the same about sprouts, however.

This anomaly aside, Kenwood has always had a healthy appetite for vinegar, and often drinks it neat.

He said:

"You can't have chips without vinegar, but the searing pain in my eyes and throat told me I might have overdone it this time."