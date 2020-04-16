Antibodies Sue World Health Org. [WHO]

Geneva, Switzerland. Woof Blister reporting for SIN - Spoof International News. The World Health Organization, already reeling from U.S. president Donald Trump's sudden decision to withhold funding, faced another unexpected challenge today in its search for antibodies to fight the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

"The Antibodies," the radical fringe of Celibates United, an organization opposed to sex of any sort, has sued WHO, demanding that the health organization find a different name for the antidote to the coronavirus.

"Our belief," 'The Antibodies' stated in a press release announcing their suit, "is that people would be better off without bodies, which only lead both young men and young women to have evil thoughts. That's why we are called 'The Antibodies'."