Sinatra Song Slams Styles

FRANK Sinatra has shot to the top of the Billboard charts with I've Got You Under My Skin, beating contemporary acts such as Harry Styles, Da Baby and Lil Nas X to the coveted number one slot.

The success of Ol' Blue Eyes heralds a new era of nostalgic hits in the charts - a trend that has left music industry observers baffled.

Seventies hits such as Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees, Don't Stand So Close To Me by The Police, and Breathe by Pink Floyd have entered the top ten while golden oldies like I Want To Break Free and Tie Your Mother Down by Queen, and Can't Touch This by MC Hammer have shown the highest chart climbs.

Analysts are trying to spot what’s the consistent theme behind the new trend. Producer Walter Walberg said: “It’s a really strange phenomenon. We believe it has something to do with artists that have an ‘a’ in their names. Or an ‘e’. Also, we notice that all the songs have a ‘D-minor’ chord in them. Apart from several that haven’t.

"Anyway, we have put our most experienced A&R and music research staff on to this.”

But hip-hop artist Lil Mikey Z A$in Zee thinks he knows what it’s all about and wants his record label to act.

He said: "Yo, I bin tryin’ to tell dem dudes, y’know , bit dey dont lissen. I tell dem y'all betta eyeball dis bad germ muther 'cos it's like da new kid on da block an' if yo no do nuttin' it’s gonna waste yer and y’all goin' down now like in yer face an’ dat's da truth, y'knowwhatimean?"

Industry chiefs are hoping to have a translation of Lil Mikey;'s statement ready by the end of the week.