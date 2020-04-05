Man Ate Some Purple Stuff After His Tea

Written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 5 April 2020

Frogs aren't usually purple, are they?

We all like something sweet to 'finish off' a meal - ice cream, some cake, a cookie, or even chocolate pudding with custard! But one man pushed the boat out, and delved into the exotic earlier this evening, when his wife gave him some 'purple stuff' which looked just like frog spawn.

Moys Kenwood, 56, had just polished off some beef with mashed potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower, but, being a greedy bastard, rather fancied 'something else' to complete his repast.

Feeling a little like Oliver, he approached his wife, and asked:

"Is there any more?"

His wife looked at him, and thundered:

"More?"

Then, her manner softened, and she brought forth the 'purple stuff', which tasted a bit like more potatoes, but in a coconutty-type of sauce.

He asked her what the constituents of this fine purple pudding were.

She told him:

"Baby frogs."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

