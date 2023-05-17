Ipso Facto News Agency reporter Sinclair Petaluma uncovers a feathered scandal as federal customs agents raid the Cat's Meow Pet Shop in Cleveland, discovering 43 illegal exotic parrots secretly residing in a back storage room.

Surprisingly, these parrots weren't just any ordinary birds. They possessed a unique talent that left the agents astonished. Instead of squawking or chirping, these feathered fugitives were masterful meowers, mimicking the distinct sound of cats in a range of accents.

The parrots were swiftly taken into federal custody and relocated to a US federal aviary reserve in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where they are helping the federal authorities with their inquiries.

As for the owner of the pet shop, Zing Put Fing, his illegal parrot operation has come crashing down. He now faces the consequences of his actions, having been arrested and charged with seven counts of illegally importing exotic parrots from Brazil.

The purrfect crime has been exposed, leaving the parrots meowing their way into the hearts of federal authorities and leaving Zing Put Fing as sick as a parrot.