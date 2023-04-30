Rainbow Refuses to Wear Pride Colors, Shows Up as a Dull Gray

Funny story written by Jeff Brone

Sunday, 30 April 2023

image for Rainbow Refuses to Wear Pride Colors, Shows Up as a Dull Gray
Gray-bow: the rainbow that disappointed everyone.

After a thundershower in Topeka, Kansas left a gray rainbow in the sky, activists protested the weather and basic physics.

"I can't imagine such insensitivity," stated one protester. "After all we've worked for, the unscientific engagement of sunlight with prism-like drops of water has really put a damper on 'Drag Queen Story Week' scheduled for later this month."

Counter-protesters said they were glad their children weren't exposed to more colors than they already are. One added, "Suck it, Governor Kelly!"

Another man who said he didn't care much either way but thought the whole thing was a little funny added, "But laughing about anything now is a sign that you hate somebody, so don't print this."

The "gray-bow" was not available for comment.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

