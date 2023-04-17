The Anti-Trump 'Lock Him Up' Shirts Are Flying Off The Walmart Shelves

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - (Spoof Satire) - The demand for the ever-appropriate Donald Trump "Lock Him Up" shirts has been soaring, according to a recent report from the QuinniPinni Polling Group.

Wally World, a major retailer of the shirt, has stated that the manufacturer had to implement split shifts to keep up with the unprecedented demand.

Walmart has partnered with The National Democratic Committee to produce the shirts, with Walmart receiving 55% and the DNC receiving 45% of the profits - talk about a win-win!

The shirts have become popular not only in the United States, but also in over 107 countries worldwide.

It appears that Trump, the infamous womanizer and violator of women, is despised more than hurricanes, floods, cyclones, tsunamis, earthquakes, plagues, and terrorists.