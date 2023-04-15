Is A US Supreme Court Justice On The Take?

Maybe in a banana republic, it’s okay, but in the US Supreme Court? The land of democracy and justice for all? That house on the hill? One person, one vote?

Does a Justice on the US Supreme Court pals around with a NAZI sympathizer? Excuse this messenger. Pals around with a very, very rich NAZI sympathizer. The Justice flew the world in the very rich NAZI sympathizer’s private jet, presumably free of charge, and along with his wife enjoyed yearly, free luxurious vacations.

Okay, so he has a rich friend.

And the very, very rich NAZI sympathizer is also the mother's landlord of the same US Justice of the Supreme Court.

Nobody saw that one coming. Could that be one giant coincidence?

Don’t hold your breath.

The very rich NAZI sympathizer paid cash and bought the mother’s house.

Okay. So?

Then the very rich NAZI sympathizer renovated the house, top to bottom, roof to basement, probably now has a wine cellar, lap pool, wall safe, screening room, Gardner’s quarters, horse stables, a gatehouse and the Supreme Court Justice’s mother moved back into the house, (no, it does not have 16 toilets) and is living there rent free.

Alleluia, Jesus!

Alleluia for the tenet, but it sure smells fishy. And Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor described it as a stench.

What does Anita Hill think? But, on the other hand, don’t ask.

What will Chief Justice Roberts of the US Supreme Court do about this colliding conflict of interest? Who polices the Supreme Court? This is way above Will Smith’s pay scale.

Someone should say, “You're fired!”

It won’t be Donald Trump.

