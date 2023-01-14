Hans from Germany Loves Millennial Pronouns

Yah, guten tag, my name iz Hans und I’m from Germany, old school, my grandpapa vas a N … oh, you almost got me to say the N word! Nein!

Anyways, I will try to talk your American British English language, yah? Okay.

We love that some of you embrace pronouns! This was started by what you call “The Millennials”, yes? Dast ist gut. Okay, well, maybe these are younger peoples who do not understand history, or certain parts, or they only learn what best suits them, but not the truth, the whole truth, etc?

Good! Pronouns are very similar (if you look at it as I do) to what we used to do to certain peoples because we couldn’t tell by looking if they were one of us … or one of THEM!

We would make them wear little stars or letters on their jackets, left shoulder, prominently displayed, in different pretty colours … and they hated it! They didn’t want to be identified; they wanted to stay anonymous. The best defense is not a good offense, but invisibility. If you’re not there, then you stay alive! (I’ve said too much.)

Ha Ha, funny joke I am making! But we categorically itemized the human animal into data, and vee decided who ist gut und who is NEIN!

Sorry, got carried away again there … so for those Millennials who like to separate themselves from others, identify themselves by words and phrases and how you walk and talk … gooooooood, keep it up, it’s just like the past has returned, but this time, the victims are taking on their own victimization.

And that’s how they will know you when the revolution comes … Sieg Trump!