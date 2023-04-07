Pesto flavoured Hot Cross Buns are not flying off the shelves

Although they were marketed as a sensational taste, Pesto Hot Cross Buns have not sold a single one, yet.

Tracey Happenstance, who works in the local supermarket told us: 'It was one thing when Heinz made the mayonaise Hot Cross Bun, or when they made the chocolate and hot chilli version, but the pesto one is ridiculous. It is a food fusion too far for me'.

Fellow worker Ross added 'Just you wait until we tell you what they are planning to put in Mince Pieces in the winter. Pickled Onion, now Pickled Onion Monster Munch is one thing, but a Pickled Onion Mince Pie is just something else. It is an abomination'.

Herring flavoured Easter Eggs are also said to be very slow sellers, surprisingly.