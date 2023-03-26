DeSantis’s Draft Letter Requests Asking Permission For Novak Djokovic To Play At Miami Open

“Dear Mr. President…” No, no, no. Way too respectful...

“To Joe Biden…” No. Still too considerate…

“To Uncle Joe, perveyer of all things woke and unnecessary, as they become a national cancer to the American Patriot psyche…” Yes, that’s it. {Note to self*}} Look up the proper spelling of per-va-er… NTS – Good ‘Uncle Joe’ Hannity reference there. Fox'll love that and give coverage. Heart. Heart.

Okay, “Free NXXXX DXXXXXXX for Miami Tennis Open…” No, no. NtSelf, no JAMES BROWN references… JB is my mofo on the Marine Fish Comm, that’s it. That is it… I wonder if I could find that old T-shirt though? NoteTS – Find Free JBT.

“Hey UJ, I know he’s not vaccined, but give Serbie man a break. Cut Serbie man some slack. Keep it real, so Serbie man can play. Let Serbie man play…” How do I say that, in a way that connects me to the base? Hmm. THINK. THINK. HARD THINK… Okay, come back to this.

“Your… Governor? Yours? The Next PRESIDENT?” Yeah, that’s it. President Ron. That’s me.

“Your next President.”

Shucks… Nailed it!