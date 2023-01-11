Kindergarten Student Shoots Teacher, She Ran out of Chocolate Milk

The Washington Pest newspaper has had a lead story on the recent shooting of a teacher by a kindergartener with the child's parents' gun.

Possible cause of the event - running out of chocolate milk.

Who trained the Kid to use the gun is a mystery.

The are 390 million guns in the U. S. - according to the Pest - and growing.

More than the number of citizens.

It is such a huge and profitable Industry all of Congress has been bought off.

The NRA want to arm all First Graders so they can defend themselves and are developing Kiddie Guns for little hands - at this moment.

More big Profits for the gun corporations.

(and more Campaign contributions for the Politicians.)

And the Supreme Court so far has defended every use of Guns and accessories including Gunstocks - due to the Court's Ultraconservative misreading of a constitutional Amendment.

The NRA is also looking at the Pre - school Crowd - they need defending themselves too.

Soft, snuggly colorful guns is thought to be the way.

(Lance Bottomly Hollywood Gossip Journalist)