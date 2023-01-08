Kentucky Votes To Expand The 3-Second Rule To 9-Seconds

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz has just stated that the Kentucky state legislature has just voted to expand the 3-second rule.

Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz noted that the 3-second rule, which has been in effect in the the US since World War II, states that if someone, (an adult or child), drops a food item (i.e. candy, a sandwhich, a banana, shushi, a cheese ball, etc.) then if it is picked up within 3-seconds, it is still hygienically edible.

Kentucky's legislatures voted to expand the 3-second rule to 9-seconds, due to the high prices of food items and products.

So by a vote of 93 for, 5 against, and 2 abstaining, the new 9-second rule will go into effect immediately.