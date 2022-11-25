Jason Aldean's Wife Named The Most Hateful Wife In Country Music

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 November 2022

image for Jason Aldean's Wife Named The Most Hateful Wife In Country Music
"Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany is one cellulite-infested skank." -WILLIE NELSON

SHIT CREEK, Georgia - (Satire News) - Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine has just named Brittany Kerr Aldean as "The Most Evil, Hateful Country Singer's Wife In Country Music."

Brittany Kerr Aldean, who flopped on American Idol several seasons ago, is regarded as a very bitter, angry, menopausal bitch by those in the country western music business.

Britty, as her gynecologist calls her, is a scornful, toxic, vitriolic, contemptuous, malcontent bitch from the deep dark depts of hell.

It is rumored Britt The Fucked Up Twat once cut down a huge tree in her backyard, simply because she got some of its sap on a pair of her Daisy Duke short shorts.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

