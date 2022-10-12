Hawaii's Tulsi "The Traitor" Gabbard Has Just Become The Masculine Female Version of West Virginia's Joe "The Traitor" Manchin As She Has Now Become A GOP Suck Ass!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 12 October 2022

image for Hawaii's Tulsi "The Traitor" Gabbard Has Just Become The Masculine Female Version of West Virginia's Joe "The Traitor" Manchin As She Has Now Become A GOP Suck Ass!
"Tulsi is 41, but she looks 61." -WHOOPI GOLDBERG

COCONUT MILK, Hawaii - (US Satire) - Vox Populi writer Tapioca Swizzle has just revealed that Tulsi Gabbard, has just joined the ranks of traitors like Trump, Manchin, and Arnold (i.e. Benedict Arnold).

Gabby has left the ranks of the Democrats to join Trump's loser party the GOPunks.

Tulsi the traitor is now being considered "The Female Version of Joe Manchin," except that Tulsi is uglier than Joe, fatter than Joe, and much more masculine than Joe.

Gabbard is 41, but if you look close, she looks more like she's 61, especially due the large amounts of cottage cheese (cellulite) on her upper thighs.

The Hawaiian Ho, as VP Kamala Harris calls her, served in the army, attaining the rank of Corporal.

Before being drafted, she attended two years at Lei Jr. College in Coconut Milk.

SIDENOTE: Gabbard was born an Episbeterian, but 13 months ago she became a Hindifooligan.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joe ManchinTulsi Gabbard

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more