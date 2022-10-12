COCONUT MILK, Hawaii - (US Satire) - Vox Populi writer Tapioca Swizzle has just revealed that Tulsi Gabbard, has just joined the ranks of traitors like Trump, Manchin, and Arnold (i.e. Benedict Arnold).

Gabby has left the ranks of the Democrats to join Trump's loser party the GOPunks.

Tulsi the traitor is now being considered "The Female Version of Joe Manchin," except that Tulsi is uglier than Joe, fatter than Joe, and much more masculine than Joe.

Gabbard is 41, but if you look close, she looks more like she's 61, especially due the large amounts of cottage cheese (cellulite) on her upper thighs.

The Hawaiian Ho, as VP Kamala Harris calls her, served in the army, attaining the rank of Corporal.

Before being drafted, she attended two years at Lei Jr. College in Coconut Milk.

SIDENOTE: Gabbard was born an Episbeterian, but 13 months ago she became a Hindifooligan.