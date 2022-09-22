Blasphemy to Be Made Illegal in the Future America

From one law come others.

From abortions made illegal, to possibly black and gay and female peoples also being made illegal …

In America, with the super Mega-Christians Republicans doing all they can to turn their nation into a theocracy, it will soon be illegal to commit the heinous act of blasphemy.

Ever swore: “Jesus Fucking Christ!” or “Holy Fuck!” or “Would you like to see the Pope on the end of a rope, do you think he’s a fool?” (as Ozzy once sang) or “Mary sucks the Holy Ghost’s cock in Hell, Father Karras!” …. Or anything else that takes something religious and turns it pedestrian?

Ever think out loud to yourself: did Jesus ever shit? Or piss? Or jerk off? Of have nocturnal emissions when he was at his bar mitzvah? Or covert his neighbor’s wife cuz she was sunbathing topless on the other side of the fence?

In the new America, you’re going to Hell, buddy! But first, prison.

Yep, Iran and Saudi Arabia won’t be the only countries with morality police. The USA will have a whole new branch of domestic military soldiers listening in on conversations and watching everyone all the time, to see if they’re doing something anti-Christian.

What an exciting future for America. (Hell in a handbasket … but you won’t be able to say that openly.)