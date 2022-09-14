Really! What Does Senator Lindsey Graham Know About Pregnancy?

Really? What does Graham know? He introduced a 15-week ban on abortion. How many babies has Graham had? Has he ever been pregnant? Has he ever had a menstrual period? Did he ever have to choose between pads or tampons?

He looks and sounds like he's suffering from morning sickness, but is he? If he's never been pregnant, he certainly doesn't know what labor pain is or having one every two minutes for several hours.

What is a contraction, Lindsey?

So why is Lindsey trying to introduce a law dictating when it's okay or no way for a woman to have an abortion? Does he also plan to determine and limit the number of days a woman's menstrual cycle should last?

Will the US Supreme Court also weigh in on that question, setting limits on the number of days a menstrual cycle can last? They've already ruled on women's reproduction rights, so why not go ahead?

The term abortion is not adequate, as sounding too grim. Why not call it instead a Touch-Down? A Touch-Down is precisely what men would call an abortion if they were to get pregnant and decide to terminate their pregnancy.

"I made one fast Touch-Down at the barber's yesterday, and man, did I spite that ball afterward! I thought I was putting on a few pounds, and then I took a nose swabs test…."

Indeed! Who knows what climate change will reap in the male body? Snow falls in summer, and there are heat waves in the middle of winter. The Amazon is turning into a desert, and the Sahara could turn into a forest. Men might have the same kind of switch.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham: Stick to crackers and stay out of ladies' bodies.

