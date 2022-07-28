Ivanka Trump Throws Her Hat, or Rather Her Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit Into The New York City Mayoral Race

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The estranged daughter of the "Evil Trumpturd," Ivanka Trump, has just announced that she will be running for mayor of New York City on the Democratic ticket.

Yes, you read it right, the 40-year-old, who was cut out of her daddy's will for throwing his predatorial racist, anti-American ass under the bus, says that he hates her orange-colored biological father so much that she has denounced her Republicanship.

Her brothers Donald Jr. (Dopey) and Eric Trump (Goofy) are madder than a St. Bernard competing in The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show with a bad case of diarrhea.

Meanwhile, Ivanka's sperm-donor father, Trump The Nazi Bitch, says that he does not know Ivanka, nor has he ever met her.

SIDENOTE: After hearing Donaldo's assinine comment Melania said, "Demmit! Dat prick-face Donaldo he needs tu stop acting like a chump ass fuck off and learn tu act like how ju say eat, a deecent human bean. Sheez he ease one krazy ass son-of-a-beach, dat's for chure."