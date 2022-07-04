Republican Senator Liz Cheney's Approval Rating With Democrat Voters Is 97.9%!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 4 July 2022

image for Republican Senator Liz Cheney's Approval Rating With Democrat Voters Is 97.9%!
Sen. Elizabeth Cheney shows that Republicans can be honest, decent, people who care about people and not just money.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The latest QuinniPinni Poll shows that Wyoming Sen. Liz Cheney, who is a Republican, has just had the highest approval rating by members of the opposing party in the history of the United States.

The poll showed that 97.9% of over six million Democrats who responded to the survey poll gave Cheney the highest marks of anyone since the US was founded.

Cheney has quickly become the darling of The Senate Condemnatory Hearing on The Evil Terrorist Assault of Jan.6.

The highly respected Alpha Beta News Agency has stated that several groups of Democrats have said that Sen. Cheney is so well-liked, and totally trusted by nearly all Democrat voters that if she ran in the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries many would vote for her.

Sen. Cheney's popularity crosses party lines and she is so well-liked by nearly all Democrats that The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper has named her their "Most Popular Democrat of 2022."

SIDENOTE: Liz Cheney is 56, and extremely popular. Donald Trump is 76, and nothing but a low-life, anti-American, racist, predatorial, has-been, whoremonger!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Liz Cheney

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more