Preppers Speak Out Against Communism

OCALA, FL – Jeffery Sploomputter, director of Platitude Ranch, the self-proclaimed third-largest prepper community in Marion County, FL, granted a rare interview to our own Ernest Funtz this past Saturday, providing insights into the mindset of their culture and the roots of their survivalist philosophy.

When asked about the inspiration that led him to establish a prepper community, Mr. Sploomputter said, "Paranoaic hoarding in preparation of cataclysmic, society-ending events was the impetus of our forefathers when they created our Constitution, which was clearly co-written by Jesus Christ himself. But more recently, we've been emboldened by a few of our much maligned but altruistic leaders, such as Governor DeSantis and Representatives Marjorie Taylor-Green, who are brave enough to speak the truth about the agenda being pushed in this country by 'blood-soaked communist democrats.'"

When asked what they plan to do when society falls, Mr. Sploomputter replied, "When the grid falls, and we know it will, the first people lined up against the wall will be the commies! Then, we'll be prepared to not only survive the fall of civilization, but we'll also thrive, as we pull together as a large community of equals, abolish private property for the protection and safety of all families, combine and collectively take ownership of the means of production, establish a central planning committee, establish a non-fiat barter-based monetary policy that values effort over supply and demand so that everyone enjoys equal pay, and eliminate income gaps . Furthermore, every member of the larger community will be guaranteed provisions of the necessities of life."

Mr. Funtz declined to continue the interview, for fear of stating the obvious and potentially paying for it with his life.